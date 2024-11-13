It is our responsibility to keep Pandit Nehru’s vision alive: J&K Cong chief

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday said it is the responsibility of every party worker to keep first Prime Minister Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru's vision alive for the future of democracy.

He also emphasised the importance of fostering a deep commitment and conviction to the party’s ideology in order to effectively counter the BJP's “misleading and divisive” narratives.

Chairing a meeting of the frontal organisations of the party here, Karra referred to Nehru's birth anniversary, being celebrated across the nation as the ‘Children’s Day’ on Thursday, and said the party has always upheld his ideals and principles, which form the very foundation of democracy.

“The forces aligned with the BJP are constantly working to dismantle Nehruvian ideals and undermine the inclusive, secular vision that Nehru stood for,” Karra said.

“It is our responsibility to resist these regressive efforts and to keep Nehru’s vision alive, not only as a tribute to his legacy but for the future of our democracy itself,” he added.

Karra alleged the BJP is a well-oiled machine of false propaganda and poses a significant challenge, but with a collective and scientific approach, the Congress party can reach out to the masses and offer a “truthful, inclusive alternative”.

The meeting, a party spokesman said, focused on enhancing the grassroots strength of these organisations which are critical in raising awareness and mobilising support across various communities, castes and sections of the society.

During the meeting, the leaders from various Congress cells presented valuable suggestions aimed at fortifying the party’s outreach, he said.

The spokesman said these frontal organisations play a pivotal role in educating and informing the public about the Congress Party's policies and vision, particularly in challenging the “misinformation campaigns being propagated by rival political parties, especially the BJP”.

The meeting was a productive exchange of ideas and reaffirmed the Congress' commitment to fight misinformation, strengthen its base and work tirelessly for betterment of the people, he said. PTI TAS AS AS