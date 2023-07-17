It is PM Modi's 'tried and tested' leadership versus Cong's 'dagger of deceit': Naqvi on Oppn unity

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Taking a swipe at the opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that on one hand there is the "tried and tested" leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the other hand there is Congress' "dagger of deceit".

Advertisment

Asked about the Opposition meeting, Naqvi told reporters that it was a case of unity among parties that are suffering from depression after electoral defeats and there is "guarantee of separation".

"The Congress' cunning character is to give power to one family and create a tower of trouble for others," Naqvi alleged.

He said that those regional political parties who are trying to "hold the hand of the Congress" today should remember that the Congress has always termed them a "threat to national interests".

However, the BJP considers the regional parties "a strength for fulfilling regional aspirations while serving the national interests", he said.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are set to brainstorm in Bengaluru on Tuesday and are likely to start the work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PTI ASK SMN