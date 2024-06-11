It is PM’s prerogative to decide whom to induct in cabinet: Dhumal

Hamirpur/Shimla, June 11(PTI) Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal on Tuesday said it is the prime minister’s prerogative to decide who should be included or excluded in the ministry.

Dhumal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ministers who have been inducted in the Council of Ministers.

"It is the prerogative of the prime minister to decide who should be included or excluded in the ministry. It depends on the wish of the prime minister and the organisation, whom to include or exclude from the ministry,” he said.

The reaction was in response to the exclusion of five-time MP and his son Anurag Thakur in Modi’s cabinet.

"It is a matter of great pleasure that after the first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, Narendra Modi is the only non-Congress leader to become the PM for the third time in a row and it is a great honour for the organisation and the country,” he said.

When asked whether Anurag would be given some responsibility in the organisation, Dhumal said this also depends on the wish of the prime minister and the organisation.

Anurag is a Member of Parliament and will continue to work for the party, he added.

Meanwhile, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil congratulated BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on his induction as the Union Health Minister.

He expressed confidence that Nadda would safeguard the interests of Himachal Pradesh at the national level and his tenure would specifically bolster the state's health care infrastructure. PTI BPL AS AS