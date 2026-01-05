'It is unfortunate': Umar Khalid's father on SC bail denial

New Delhi: Umar Khalid's father S Q R Ilyas said it was "unfortunate" that the Supreme Court denied bail to his son in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"No comments. It is unfortunate. I have nothing to say. The judgement is there, and I have nothing to say," Ilyas said.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria, however, granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case.

Meanwhile, Umar Khalid's friend Banojyotsna, in a post on X, said that Umar was happy that others had got bail.

"'I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved', Umar said. 'I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat', I replied. 'Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai'. #UmarKhalid" she posted on X.

On December 10, the top court reserved its verdict on separate pleas of the accused after hearing arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the accused.

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.