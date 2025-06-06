It is up to them to decide, I have nothing to do with it: Fadnavis on Raj-Uddhav alliance buzz

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said it was for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to decide whether their parties should forge an alliance or not and that he had nothing to do with it.

The recent statements made by the estranged Thackeray cousins have sparked speculation of their possible tie-up ahead of the municipal elections due in the state.

Talking about the possibility of aligning with the MNS, Uddhav Thackeray told reporters here earlier in the day that whatever people wish will happen.

When asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief's remarks, Fadnavis told reporters in Gadchiroli, "It is for Raj Thackeray to react to Uddhav Thackeray's comments that what people want will happen. How am I connected to it? They will decide whether to have an alliance or not." Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also said the decision on the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance is the prerogative of the respective party heads.

"Raj Thackeray heads the MNS and Uddhav Thackeray is the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT). They will decide if the railway engine (MNS symbol) and the flaming torch (Sena UBT symbol) will have an alliance. It is up to the leaders of the two parties to take a call. What is the point in you and me discussing the issue," he said. PTI MR NP