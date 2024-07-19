IT outage hits operations in Kolkata airport, 25 flights cancelled

Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) At least 25 flights to and fro Kolkata have been cancelled due to the global IT outage till 3 pm, an official said.

A spokesperson of the NSCBI Airport here said that at least 14 departures and 11 arrivals of various airlines have been cancelled.

The AAI Authorities in Kolkata have issued a passenger advisory on it as well.

"As worldwide systems are impacted due to ongoing IT outage, flight operations are disrupted across the country. This may affect travel & flight schedules. Hence passengers are requested to kindly contact concerned Airlines for updates," the AAI authorities posted on X.

Besides, many flights which are operating are delayed because the airlines are issuing boarding passes manually since the automatic system is down.