IT outage: Hyderabad airport issues advisory, 23 flights cancelled

Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI) The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, run by GMR group, on Friday put out an advisory saying that due to the global IT outage, the services of some airlines have been impacted.

Airport sources said that as many as 23 flights -- 12 departures and 11 arrivals -- including Indigo's flights to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru have been cancelled.

“We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. You may please get in touch with the airline concerned for updates on your flight information. We thank you for your support and understanding,” the airport said in a post on social media platform X.

Airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions on Friday due to the Microsoft outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers. PTI GDK ANE