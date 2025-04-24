IT professional beaten to death in Kolkata for resisting molestation of live-in partner

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) An IT professional died after being allegedly beaten by anti-social elements in Kolkata's New Town when he confronted them for molesting his live-in partner, police said on Thursday.

Two persons have been arrested for their alleged assault that led to the death of Sanket Chattopadhyay, police said.

"The incident occurred on Wednesday night following a quarrel between the deceased and his live-in partner. She stepped out of their flat after the argument, during which she was allegedly molested by the group. She then contacted her partner," a senior police officer said.

Upon arriving at the scene, Sanket was reportedly attacked and severely beaten with bamboo sticks by the alleged molesters.

The miscreants fled when the victim’s partner screamed for help and locals began to gather, the officer added.

Sanket was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

"We have launched an investigation and have already arrested two persons involved in the incident," the officer said, adding that efforts are on to identify and apprehend others involved. PTI SCH MNB