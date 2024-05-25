IT professional from Telangana found dead in Australia

Hyderabad, May 25 (PTI) A 30-year-old IT professional from Shadnagar town in Telangana, who went missing in New South Wales in Australia, was found dead, according to his family members here.

Advertisment

Aravind's body was recovered from the sea in Sydney and family members were informed about his death by the authorities in Australia on Friday, his relative Krishna A said here on Saturday.

The cause of his death was not clear and that they were informed that an investigation was in progress, he added.

Aravind's family members and relatives requested the Central government to help them in bringing back his mortal remains to Hyderabad from New South Wales at the earliest.

Advertisment

Aravind, who was working as an IT professional in Australia, had been staying in New South Wales since 2017 and had got married around two years ago.

The couple were planning to come to India and had also booked tickets while Aravind's mother, who had been with him in Australia, had recently come back to India, his relative said.

On May 19, Aravind had told his wife that he was taking their car to the garage, but went missing after that. Though his wife called him, she did not get any response, after which they lodged a missing person complaint with New South Wales police on May 20, Krishna said adding subsequently, Aravind's body was found near a beach in Sydney and a DNA test confirmed it was of Arvind's.

Advertisment

Aravind, a native of Shadnagar, was the only son of a local BJP leader, late Arati Krishna Yadav, and his mother is in shock and grief.

Krishna requested the union government to make the necessary arrangements to bring Aravind's body back home.

Following a request, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to extend the necessary help in getting the mortal remains of Aravind back to India at the earliest. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH