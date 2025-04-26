IT professional held for raping, harassing woman in Thane district

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested for the repeated rape and harassment of a woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday arrested the accused, who is an IT professional and resident of Bhiwandi, on the charges of repeated rape, cheating, criminal intimidation, intentional insult, and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, an official said.

He said the complainant has alleged that the accused repeatedly raped her with the promise of marriage and harassed her between August 10, 2024, and April 23, this year.

The official said the man also allegedly threatened to make objectionable pictures of the complainant viral on social media.

The woman subsequently broke off ties with the accused and requested him to delete all photographs and videos of her. He, however, allegedly visited the victim's house and demanded Rs 2 lakh to end their relationship permanently.

The official said when the woman refused to pay him, the accused allegedly created a fake Instagram account and posted their photos.

He said the police are probing into the allegations. PTI COR ARU