IT professional murdered; cops launch investigation

Pune, Aug 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old IT professional was allegedly found murdered with multiple injuries at a secluded spot near Katraj tunnel on Pune-Satara road, police said on Wednesday.

Police suspect some previous enmity could have triggered the murder of Saurabh Swami.

"On Tuesday morning, the body of Swami was found with multiple injuries, inflicted by some sharp weapon near a secluded place leading to a hill near the old Katraj tunnel on Pune Satara road. Following a complaint by his brother, an offence was registered under section 103 (murder) of BNS against an unidentified person," said an official from Pune rural police.

