IT raids at Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir’s production company in Kochi

Kochi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Income Tax (IT) department conducted raids on Thursday at the Kochi office of a production company owned by Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir.

According to sources in the IT Department, simultaneous searches were carried out at Parava Films on SRM road and Dream Big Distributors in Pulleppady here.

The raids were reportedly prompted by an earlier investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial discrepancies related to the production of the superhit movie 'Manjummel Boys'.

Soubin Shahir, who acted in the film alongside Sreenath Bhasi and others, was also its producer.

The IT Department’s Kochi unit carried out the operation, focusing on the financial transactions of the production and distribution companies.

The raid, which began around Thursday noon, continued late into the evening, sources said. PTI ARM ARM ROH