It remains matter of utmost concern: New Delhi on Indians working in Russian military

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) India on Friday said the issue of its nationals serving with the Russian Army remains a matter of "utmost concern" and demanded action from Moscow over it.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said two more Indian nationals serving with the Russian Army were killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, taking the number of such deaths to four.

Following the deaths of two Indians, New Delhi demanded a "verified stop" to further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army.

"We have taken up the matter with the Russian side for early release and repatriation of Indians recruited by the Russian army. We have also sought a verified stop to the recruitment," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

According to reports, around 200 Indian nationals were recruited as security helpers in the Russian military.

"As a result of our efforts, so far 10 Indian nationals have been released and repatriated. We continue to be in touch with the Russian side, both in New Delhi and Moscow, on this issue," he said.

"This remains a matter of utmost concern for us and we expect action," Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson said New Delhi is working with the Russian side for early transportation of the mortal remains of the two Indians who died recently.

"Four Indian nationals have been killed in the ongoing conflict so far. We are working with the Russian side for early transportation of the mortal remains of the two Indians who died recently," he said.

"We are in touch with their family members as well," he added.

In March, 30-year-old Hyderabad resident Mohammed Asfan succumbed to injuries sustained while serving with Russian troops on the frontlines with Ukraine.

In February, Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangua, a 23-year-old resident of Surat in Gujarat, died in a Ukrainian air strike while serving as a "security helper" in the Donetsk region. PTI MPB ZMN