Karur, July 11 (PTI) Income Tax officials held searches at locations linked to the brother of arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji here on Tuesday, official sources said.

The taxmen have earlier conducted searches twice in the district and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu at properties and locations linked to Balaji's brother.

On Tuesday, the searches were held in different places by the sleuths, with armed central paramilitary personnel providing security. PTI SA SA ANE