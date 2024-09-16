It seems Centre, oil companies together looting pockets of common man: Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday targeted the central government over the prices of petrol and diesel and said it seems the government of India and the oil companies are together looting the pockets of the common man.

In a post on X, he said in the last six months, the prices of crude oil have come down by about 21 per cent in the international market but there has been no reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.

"It seems that the Government of India and the oil companies are together looting the pockets of the common man. If the prices of petrol and diesel are reduced in accordance with the prices of crude oil, then the price of petrol can come down by Rs 10 and the price of diesel can come down by Rs 8 per litre." He said that in this case, the people of Rajasthan have been cheated doubly.

"In the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the people that if the BJP government is formed in Rajasthan, the prices of petrol and diesel here will be made equal to Haryana and Gujarat, but till date this has not happened. The people of Rajasthan want to know when this guarantee of Modiji will be fulfilled?" Gehlot said. PTI AG KSS KSS