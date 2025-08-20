It seems people rejected Thackeray brand: Fadnavis on Sena (UBT)-MNS rout in BEST poll

Pune, Aug 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Wednesday that the defeat of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS in the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society election suggests public rejection of the Thackeray brand. He revealed that the two panels led by Shashank Rao and Prasad Lad that swept the election belonged to the BJP, and took potshots at the two parties led by the Thackeray cousins for politicising the contest.

The defeat is a setback for Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, who were reportedly exploring an alliance to challenge the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the upcoming civic body elections.

The joint panel of the Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena lost all 21 seats in Monday's election.

"I think there was no need to politicise this kind of election, as it was just a credit society poll. But they politicised it by making tall claims that the Thackeray brand will win. But it seems people did not like it. The poll outcome reflected rejection by the people," Fadnavis told reporters.

He stressed that the Mahayuti didn't politicise the elections. PTI SPK NSK