It took time but I'm in a good place now, says 'Kohrra 2' star Barun Sobti

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) He started out with the romantic hit "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon" on television and moved on to author-backed intense roles in "Asur", "Halahal" and "Kohrra". With "Kohrra 2" ready for release, actor Barun Sobti says he is in a "very good space".

The actor is reprising his role of Amarpal Jasjit Garundi from the previous season with Mona Singh joining him as Dhanwant Kaur, his senior in "Kohrra 2". These two cops try to solve the murder of a woman in her family's barn while also dealing with familial issues.

The new season of the show, created and directed by Sudip Sharma, starts streaming from February 11 on Netflix.

"I'm in a very good space. It did take a long time coming, but right now, I'm in a very good space," Sobti told PTI in an interview here.

The 41-year-old actor said he lucked out with his collaboration with Sharma, who is known for his gritty writing in movies such as "Sonchiriya", "Udta Punjab" and "NH10" as well as the hit web series "Paatal Lok".

"It's so much fun to collaborate with people where your wavelength and the process of thought matches. You really don't have to fake anything. And you can share what you believe in and that can be utilised. So I felt very fortunate," he said.

Sobti started his career with a corporate job before switching to acting full time. He made his television debut with "Shraddha" but it was his role of business tycoon Arnav Singh Raizada in "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon" opposite Sanaya Irani that made him a household name.

Such is the popularity of the romantic drama that he reprised the role again in 2017 for a limited series.

He made his movie debut with "Main Aur Mr Riight" and "Tu Hai Mera Sunday". OTT series "Asur", where he played a forensic expert, and "Halahal", featuring him as a corrupt cop who later has a change of heart, brought further acclaim for him.

Asked whether he believes he has arrived as an actor, Sobti said he still has "way too much to do", but there are moments when he looks back on his achievements with happiness.

"There are some things that you remember every now and then and you feel good about it. So I felt really, really good that I bought my mom and dad a house last year. That time I felt that we're worth something," he said.

Every individual's journey in the showbiz is different, Sobti said, adding that some get good opportunities right in the beginning while others struggle to make their mark for years.

"But you have to wait it out... If you keep saying, 'I have to do good work' and keep worrying about the EMIs, then that's not going to work out," he said.

"Kohrra 2" also features Rannvijay Singha, Anuraag Arora, Pooja Bhamrrah and Prayrak Menta in pivotal roles. It is produced by Sharma alongside Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani.

Sharma has co-created and co-written the series with Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia.