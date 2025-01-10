It was a dream to work with Sridevi but unfortunately didn’t get chance: Aamir Khan

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Actor Aamir Khan on Friday said he is the biggest fan of Sridevi and it’s unfortunate that he never got a chance to work with the late superstar.

At the trailer launch of “Loveyapa”, the upcoming theatrical release, starring Aamir’s son Junaid Khan and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, Aamir revealed he has quit smoking as a “mannat” (prayer).

Aamir also recalled he would be tongue-tied in front of Sridevi as a fan and how happy he is to see a glimpse of the late star in her daughter.

“I have been such a huge fan of Sri from the very beginning. I will remain the biggest fan of Sridevi ji. From the time I came into the industry, I spoke only and only about Sri. It was my dream to work with Sri but I didn’t get the chance unfortunately,” Aamir told reporters here.

“When she would come in front of me, I used to get tongue-tied. I couldn’t open my mouth,” he added.

Directed by Adwait Chandan of “Secret Superstar” fame, “Loveyapa” explores modern romantic relationships in the era of phones.

“It’s Khushi’s film and it’s a very important moment for me. When I saw the film, I felt I am seeing Sri again. That is what I felt. All the very best to you ( Khushi). This is the start of your career. This is your first theatrical film. My wishes and I pray for you.

“And wherever Sri is, I’m sure she’s looking at you with a lot of pride and a lot of joy and happiness in her heart. So I remember her today with a lot of fondness. And it would have been so nice if she was here today. But she is with us,” he said.

Aamir said he was absent from his children’s childhood due to work, but he is happy that Junaid took his first steps without any help from him.

“As a father, I was absent when they were kids. I was lost in my work. I am feeling good that today Junaid started his career in his own way. I came into this industry 36-37 years ago. He is also putting his first step forward, so it’s a very emotional moment for me. And I really wish him well. I’m really proud and happy with the way he’s conducting himself,” he said.

The actor said he and his former wife Reena hope and pray that Junaid does well in the film.

“I have given up smoking. For many years, I was smoking cigarettes and then pipes. Tobacco is something I enjoy, but it’s not good for health. No one should do it. I am happy to tell you that I have quit this bad habit. I will tell everyone to quit," he said.

“It was a good time for me to quit, and I wanted to quit because my son’s career is beginning. So, ‘Main ek mannat dil mangi ki,’ I will quit whether the film will work or not. As a father, I want to sacrifice ( something), and I hope that somewhere in the universe, it goes and something happens,” the actor added.

Aamir also dismissed the tag of ‘Mr. Perfectionist’, saying he doesn’t believe in perfection but magic, which he tries to achieve in his films.

“I think there is no such thing as perfection. The god or universe has created this world, and it is about small things. It’s not about perfection. Perfection lies in imperfection, I feel. I never ran behind perfection. I chase magic. I want magic. What is perfection?" he said.

“But (if) you guys still call me a perfectionist, I bow down and accept it,” he said.

The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Kiku Sharda, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand in pivotal roles.

Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, “Loveyapa” is slated to release in theaters on February. PTI SSG BK NB NB