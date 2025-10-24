It was a mistake to briefly join hands with RJD, says Nitish at PM's maiden election rally in Bihar

Samastipur (Bihar), Oct 24 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted that Bihar was making progress with generous help from the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and urged the people to vote for the NDA in the assembly elections.

The JD(U) president addressed a rally in Samastipur district, from where the Prime Minister launched his campaign for the high-stakes elections.

Kumar lambasted RJD president Lalu Prasad, whom he did not mention by name, for misgoverning the state and "making his wife the chief minister when he had to step down".

The longest-serving CM was referring to the resignation of Prasad from the post of chief minister in 1997, following a CBI charge-sheet in fodder scam cases, and the taking over of Rabri Devi.

Kumar added, "He (Prasad) has not mended his ways. After having propped up his wife, he is now busy backing sons and daughters".

The allusion was to Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, and Misa Bharti, the Pataliputra MP.

"I had brief alliances with his party, only to realise that it was a mistake and I was better off in the coalition I had been a part of since the beginning", said the JD(U) president, who has been an NDA partner, for the most part, since the 1990s. PTI NAC MNB