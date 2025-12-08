It was BJP event, how could I attend it? Mamata on skipping Bhagavad Gita recitation programme

Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday justified her absence from the Bhagavad Gita recitation event organised by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad here, stating she skipped it because it was a BJP-linked programme.

The event, which took place on Sunday, had a footfall of several lakhs and was seen as a show of Hindu identity ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

"If it were an impartial programme, I would have definitely gone there. I am involved with a party and follow an ideology. I respect all religions, caste and creed," Banerjee told reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for an official trip to north Bengal.

"How can I attend a programme where the BJP is directly involved? I do not attend events organised by people who hate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and do not follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. My parents have not given me such teachings. My Bengal and my teachers have shaped me. Those who insult Bengal and are Bangla-birodhi, I am not with them," she emphasised.

Invitations had been extended to both the chief minister and Governor CV Ananda Bose. While Bose attended, Banerjee remained absent.

Criticising Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, questioned her absence, saying, "A true Hindu should not ignore such invitations. If they do, it raises doubts about their faith." On Sunday, lakhs of people from across the state, along with senior BJP leaders, joined seers and monks in reciting the shlokas of the Bhagavad Gita at the Brigade Parade Ground here. PTI SCH MNB