It was Congress' conspiracy to malign Hindu community: Indore man discharged in Malegaon blast case

Indore, Jul 31 (PTI) An Indore-based businessman who was discharged in the 2008 Malegaon blast case eight years ago, on Thursday welcomed the acquittal of seven accused, and alleged that he was implicated in the case as a result of the Congress' "conspiracy" to malign the Hindu community.

Demanding an apology from the opposition party, he accused it of coining terms like "Hindu terrorism" and "saffron terrorism" to appease a particular section of society.

A special court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, observing that there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them. The blast had killed six persons and injured 101 others nearly 17 years ago on September 29, 2008.

Businessman Shyam Sahu from Indore, who was arrested in this case in October 2008, said he was in judicial custody for three years. The special court, however, discharged him in 2017 citing lack of evidence.

Talking to PTI, Sahu alleged that he, Pragya Singh Thakur and others were implicated as part of a "Congress conspiracy" to malign the Hindu community by coining terms such as "Hindu terrorism" and "saffron terrorism" to appease a particular section.

"We have got justice," he said about the court verdict.

"The Congress' conspiracy has been exposed. The party should apologise for its conspiracy, though I don't think it will," he said.

He said he had to face several "ordeals" following his arrest in the case.

"While I was in jail after my arrest, my elder brother Mohan Sahu came to support me during a court appearance. Before my eyes, he suffered a heart attack and died about half-an-hour later. I could not do anything to save him," he added.

"No one can compensate for the loss my family suffered due to the death of my elder brother," Sahu said. PTI HWP LAL NP