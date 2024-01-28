It was expected, says Cong prez Kharge on JD(U) leaving Mahagathbandhan alliance

Kalaburagi: Taking a dig at the JD(U) and its leadership for quitting the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar and returning to the BJP-led NDA to form a new government in that state, Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said this was expected and there are many such people in the country who are "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram".

He said he had received information from RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav about JD(U)'s plans to walk out of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) five days ago, and despite all efforts the Nitish Kumar-led party has left.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD leader) had hinted about this development five days ago, I had spoken to him in detail about the situation, what is the number, what is their number, and what to do. He (Yadav) told me if they (JD(U)) are going, let them go. We have been fighting, earlier also, we (Congress and JD(U) both have fought (elections) together and we will continue to fight..." Kharge said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said despite knowing about it, he did not want to disclose till the end.

Averring that it was "expected" that JD(U) would go, the AICC President further said, "There were indications of it... when I spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav (Bihar Deputy CM), both had mentioned that JD(U) will leave and both of us (Congress and RJD) will have to fight together." RJD leadership had also said that they would still make all efforts to ensure that JD(U) stayed, he said. "If they want to stay with us, fine, but despite our efforts if they want to go, they will." "So, we were aware of it, but to keep the INDIA alliance intact, we did not speak out, as we thought if we say something wrong, a wrong message may go. So, when I was questioned about this during the last two days, I said I was not aware of the developments," he added.

Further, noting that the information provided by Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav was right, Kharge said, "there are many such people in the country, who are Aaya Ram Gaya Ram." Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar this morning.

A new government with the support of the BJP is likely to be in place by the evening, according to sources.

The ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar consisted of RJD, JD(U), Congress, and three Left parties.