'It was lunchtime, then smoke started filling the room': Delhi shop blaze survivors recount ordeal

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) What began as a routine afternoon at Mahajan Electronics, a bustling store in west Delhi’s Raja Garden, turned into a nightmare within minutes on Monday when a massive fire erupted at the shop, claiming four lives and leaving another injured.

"It was lunchtime. We were chatting, laughing. Suddenly, we heard a crackling sound, and then the lights went out. It was a short circuit. Smoke started filling the room," recalled Sumit, a store staff, his voice still trembling.

Fire officials said they received call regarding the fire at 3.08 pm.

The fire first began at the first floor of the four-storey building. According to one of the workers at the shop, staff on the ground and first floors managed to evacuate quickly. However, the real panic unfolded on the second floor, where four employees were having lunch.

"There was no way out. The smoke was thick, we couldn't see anything. We gathered all our willpower and thankfully escaped," Sumit said.

He said four workers on the second floor Aman, Payal, Ayushi and Ravi, who worked at the electronics store, were stuck. "They started choking and by the time they were brought out, their condition was extremely critical,” he added.

The fire department deployed five fire tenders, and ambulances rushed the unconscious and injured to nearby hospitals. Despite the efforts, four people, yet to be officially identified by the authorities, succumbed to suffocation and burn injuries.

The incident sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood. Locals gathered outside the building as police and emergency responders worked to bring the situation under control. Among them stood the shop’s employees, soot-covered, shaken, and disoriented, many of whom narrowly escaped the flames.

"The store had close to 40 employees. We saw people running, screaming, all dishevelled,” said another staff member. “I don’t know how some of us made it out alive. It’s fate, unfortunately, the four of them were not as lucky.” Senior officials, including DCP Vichitra Veer and the area ACP, reached the site and were seen coordinating with rescue teams and speaking to eyewitnesses.

"We've worked here for years. We ate together, worked side by side. And now, just like that, four of them are gone," Sumit said, struggling to hold back tears.