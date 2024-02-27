It will be big thing if BJP wins even 270 seats in Lok Sabha polls: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP over its leaders' claims of winning 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"They are talking nonsense. It would be a very big thing if they even cross 270 seats let alone 370," Kejriwal said alleging price rise, unemployment and high petrol prices.

Kejriwal also expressed dissatisfaction over "delayed activities" by the INDIA bloc partner Congress, saying results would have been better if initiatives were taken in time.

Speaking at a summit hosted by the TV9 Network, Kejriwal, however, expressed satisfaction over seat-sharing agreement with the Congress.

AAP and the Congress recently announced alliance in Delhi with the former getting four Lok Sabha seats out of seven in the city. The two parties are also having an alliance in Gujarat and Haryana.

"Some movement has happened now but I am not satisfied. I think many activities should have happened much earlier but it did not happen. If we had worked faster, the result could have been even better," he said.

When asked who was responsible for it, Kejriwal said, "The Congress is leading the INDIA bloc, it should have taken the initiative. There were several shortcomings there." Kejriwal replied to the charge of pursuing "soft Hindutva", saying the Ram Mandir was a matter of faith and he visited the temple along with his family.

"Every one has faith in it but vote should not be sought in the name of Lord Ram. I went to the Ram Mandir with my family but I did not blow a trumpet about it. An exhibition of your devotion is not proper," he said.

Explaining why he skipped summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy-linked money-laundering case, Kejriwal said he will go to the court to tell how the notices by the agency were "illegal".

"I will do what is legally correct. ED filed case against me in a court. ED should now wait for the court order. It has become a drama now that they keep sending summons." Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led central government is using the ED to "scare the opposition parties, fragment them and topple governments".

Claiming that he is not a politician and does not know how to do politics, Kejriwal highlighted achievements of AAP government in Delhi in the fields of education, health and electricity supply.

The Delhi chief minister further claimed that all the 140 crore people in the country can be provided free of cost education and health facilities and supplied free 200 units of electricity per month by spending Rs 11.5 lakh crore. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK