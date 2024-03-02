It will be easy to nab culprit as we have visuals, says K'taka CM on Bengaluru blast

Mysuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed confidence about nabbing the culprit involved in the blast at the city's popular eatery The Rameshwaram Cafe, as his movement has been captured by the cameras.

Advertisment

He said it is still not known whether any organisation was involved in the incident at the quick-service eatery in the Brookfield area in the information technology corridor in east Bengaluru that left ten people injured, and the investigations are on.

"The blast has happened. One person wearing a mask and cap has come by bus, he has purchased 'Rava Idly' from the counter at the cafe and has sat at a place. Then he set the timer and went. The blast occurred, and about 9 people (actually 10) were injured. All are out of danger," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister had visited the spot on Friday, and on Saturday he too will be visiting the cafe and the hospital where the injured are being treated.

Advertisment

To a question whether any organisation was involved or was it by an individual, the Chief Minister said it is still not known.

"We will find the culprit, it will be easy as his visuals alighting from the bus, purchasing tiffin at the eatery, sitting at a place and placing a bag have all come. We will find him at the earliest," he added.

Asked about some reports suggesting similarities between the 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast and Friday's incident, Siddaramaiah said serious investigations are on.

Advertisment

Reacting to the opposition's criticism that the government's appeasement politics had led to the incident, he said the BJP was playing politics on the issue.

"During their time bomb blasts had happened, Mangaluru cooker blast had taken place, was that also appeasement?" he questioned and said he condemned the explosion, and the incident should not be politicised.

To a question on whether it was a terrorist act, the CM said: "Investigation is going on, we will take action based on what comes out of it."