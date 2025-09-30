It will be prudent to take this into our security calculus: CDS on challenge of nuke weapons

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) India's security calculus should take into consideration the possible challenges from nuclear weapons as such an approach will contribute to the deterrence mechanism, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday.

After Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will not be deterred by nuclear blackmail, Gen Chauhan said.

"While the possibility of use of nuclear weapons in our context is very low, it would be prudent to take this into our security calculus," he said.

"Radiological contamination requires different protocols for treatment and must be part of our training. Preparedness against nuclear threats contributes to a deterrence against its use. I think that's important," he added.

The Chief of Defence Staff was speaking after inaugurating centenary celebrations of Military Nursing Service (MNS).

In his address, Gen Chauhan highlighted the indispensable role of the MNS in wars, peacekeeping missions, humanitarian relief, and contemporary healthcare challenges.

The CDS also flagged-in an all women mountaineering expedition.

A highlight of the celebrations was the release of the official MNS song, capturing the Service's traditions, spirit, and professional pride.

The song will be rendered at ceremonial and official events, serving as a unifying symbol for MNS officers entering their second century of service. PTI MPB ZMN