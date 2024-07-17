It would be better if he leaves politics to us: Omar Abdullah on Swain's remark on regional outfits

Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday criticised the R R Swain's recent remark that regional outfits are collaborating with terror leaders for "political gains", saying the Jammu and Kashmir police chief had made a political speech.

Abdullah also said the Centre should restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the assembly elections as the Union territory has failed on all fronts, including combating terrorism.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was speaking to reporters here.

Asked about the recent controversial statement by DGP Swain, Abdullah said the top cop had stepped into political domain and made a political speech.

"It would be better if he leaves politics to politicians and does his job of improving the situation and combat the militancy. We politicians cannot look after law and order, we cannot fight militancy even though our party has given maximum sacrifices.

"We can raise our voice against militancy, we can help the government efforts but it is the job of the DGP to fight militancy. Let him do his work, we will do ours," he added.

Swain claimed on Monday that Pakistan infiltrated all aspects of civil society in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak of militancy and that regional parties had cultivated terror leaders for "political benefits".

On the issue of statehood, Abdullah said, "We would hope that the statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir before the elections because the UT has failed... It has failed in Jammu, it has failed against militancy, it has failed in development. It has failed in every aspect," Abdullah said.

Replying to a question, the former chief minister, who was at Zadibal to take part in a Muharram procession, said the danger of being a Union territory is that the power does not lie with the people.

"These are the dangers of being a UT. The power does not lie with the people. However, this is for a very short period, as the PM and the home minister have assured that J-K will get back the statehood soon after elections," he said while commenting on the recent notification which vested several powers with the lieutenant governor.

On the Monday's terror attack in Doda, Abdullah said that it was not happening for the first time.

"The truth is that for the past one year, a series of attacks have taken place in the Jammu region. Perhaps there is hardly any area in Jammu which is free of militancy. Attacks have taken place in Pir Panjal region, Chenab valley, Jammu, Kathua and Samba," Abdullah said.

"If our information is correct, 55 soldiers and security forces personnel have laid down their lives in the past one year in these attacks. In such a situation, we are compelled to ask what is the government doing," he added.

Abdullah said the government was making claims of militancy being on its last legs but the ground situation did not bear it out.

"We would hope that those responsible for managing security will fulfil their responsibility to bring the situation under control," he added.

Abdullah also lashed out at the administration for arresting Shia mourners.

"They should not have arrested the mourners. I don't know why they find it easy to target Muslims. They don't do it with any other religious group," he said.