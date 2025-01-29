Italian cooking gets UNESCO intangible cultural heritage tag; DyPM witnesses moment in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The UNESCO on Wednesday inscribed "Italian cooking" on its intangible cultural heritage list, a recognition that was witnessed in Delhi by the country's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, who is currently visiting India.

The decision was taken during a key UNESCO meeting hosted at the Red Fort here.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a video posted on microblogging site X, hailed the inscription.

This inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity is titled "Italian cooking: Between sustainability and biocultural diversity".

"A cultural and social blend of culinary traditions, the element is associated with the use of raw materials and artisanal food preparation techniques," the UNESCO said after its inscription.

Italian cooking is a communal activity that emphasises intimacy with food, respect for ingredients, and shared moments around the table, it added.

"The practice is rooted in anti-waste recipes and the transmission of flavours, skills and memories across generations. It is a means of connecting with family and the community, whether at home, in schools, or through festivals, ceremonies and social gatherings," the world body said in a note.

People of all ages and genders participate, exchanging recipes, suggestions and stories, with grandparents often passing down traditional dishes to their grandchildren.

"The knowledge and skills related to the element are transmitted both informally within families and formally in schools and universities. Beyond cooking, practitioners view the element as a way of caring for oneself and others, expressing love and rediscovering one's cultural roots," the UNESCO said.

The practice thus fosters social inclusion while promoting well-being and offering a channel for lifelong, intergenerational learning. It also strengthens bonds, encourages sharing, and promotes a sense of belonging, it said.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tajani, who is currently visiting India, was present at the Plenary Hall when the announcement was made by UNESCO during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, being hosted by India.

The Italian Embassy in UK posted on X, "We are very proud to announce that Italy's cuisine has become the first in the world to be declared intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, in recognition of its power to shape lifestyle, culture and identity." It also shared the video posted by Prime Minister Meloni.

According to a CNN report, the UNESCO status marks the "successful end to a three-year campaign" by Italy's Agriculture Ministry to have the nation's traditional way of growing, harvesting, preparing and serving food recognised.