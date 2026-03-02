Italian couple adopts orphan girl child in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Mar 2 (PTI) A 12-year-old orphan schoolgirl in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district was adopted by an Italian couple on Monday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz told reporters that the adoption was completed at the district collectorate after all official formalities.

"The girl, Jyoti Kumari, studying at a school for orphans run by Divine Onkar Mission, got new parents as an Italian couple, Claudia Pedrini and his wife Dominga Salvini, officially adopted her," the deputy commissioner said.

He informed that the couple had applied for their will for the adoption of an orphan child, and after getting their approval online, they approached the district administration in Ramgarh.

Rajesh Negi of Divine Onkar Mission said Jyoti was handed over to Divine Onkar Mission by the district administration when the girl child was just five years old.

"She was enrolled in class one in the free residential school for orphans and differently abled children," Negi said.