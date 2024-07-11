Italian film 'Bianca' to be shot in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 11 (PTI) Known as India's coaching hub, Kota will be the setting of an upcoming Italian film titled "Bianca" (white).

The film's director Stefania Simoni has visited the city to participate in the Chambal International Film Festival, annually organized here by city's film makers and artists.

Kapil Siddharth, who has co-written the script of the film with Simoni and is also the founder-director of the festival, said he and the filmmaker decided to shoot the film in Kota during her last visit to the city and accordingly applied for permission.

They were given the requisite permission for the shooting of the film from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, he said adding that the film is scheduled to be shot in September-October this year. It will be shot at various locations in Kota and depicts the story of an Italian teacher who ends up forming an emotional bond with the students here, Siddharth said. PTI CORR BK BK