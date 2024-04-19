Italian govt confers award on senior Indian journalist Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Senior journalist Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury has been bestowed with a prestigious award by the Italian government.

Roy Chaudhury was conferred the "Cavaliere DellOrdine della Stella d'Italia" by the Italian envoy to India, Ambassador Vincenzo de Luca, on behalf of the country's president.

The award is conferred on individuals for strengthening relationships and cooperation between Italy and foreign countries.

Roy Chaudhury has been serving as the diplomatic affairs editor of "The Economic Times".

He was honoured with the award last week.