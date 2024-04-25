Italian PM Meloni invites PM Modi to G7 Summit Outreach Session in June

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni to attend the G7 Summit Outreach Session in Italy in June.

Modi spoke to Italian Prime Minister Meloni on Thursday and thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions to be held in Italy's Puglia, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

In a post on 'X', Modi said he greeted Meloni and the people of Italy on the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day.

"Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership," he added.

The Summit will be held on June 13-15. The result of the ongoing general election will be announced on June 4.

Before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi said in February that he had already received invitations from "foreign countries for July, August, and September" as they are "confident of the BJP government returning to power".

Officials said Meloni's invitation to Prime Minister Modi for the G7 Summit in Italy's Puglia in June after the elections reiterates this confidence.

During their conversation on Thursday, the two leaders also discussed taking forward the important outcomes from India's G20 Presidency, especially those that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit under Italy's Presidency, the statement said.

They reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership and also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, it added. PTI SKU KND IJT