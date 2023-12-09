Italy bags 12th edition of Admiral's Cup sailing regatta

Kochi, Dec 9 (PTI) Italy has won the 12th edition of Admiral's Cup sailing regatta which concluded at Ettikulam beach in Kannur on December 8, the Indian Navy said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Team Italy, represented by Midshipman Avallone Antonio and Midshipman Creati Carlo Leonardo won the Admiral's Cup 23 while Team India, represented by Midshipman P P K Reddy and Cadet G Y Reddy was the runners-up at the event conducted by the Indian Naval Academy.

The Navy said Team United Kingdom and Germany shared the third position.

Meanwhile, Seaman Gorkunov Petr from Russia stood first in the individual position in the men's category, followed by Midshipman Avallone Antonio from Italy and Midshipman P P K Reddy from India at second and third positions respectively.

Advertisment

"Officer Cadet Lucy Bell from the United Kingdom stood first in the individual position in women's category followed by Cadet Sangla Elma Salsadila from Indonesia and Cadet Jhanvi Singh from India at second and third positions respectively," a release issued by the Navy said.

Vice Admiral Puneet K Bahl, Commandant of the INA was the chief guest for the closing ceremony and presented the Admiral’s Cup, runners up trophy and individual prizes to the winners.

The event witnessed competitive sailing races in Laser Radials boats from December 5-8.

It said 43 participants, including eight female participants, displayed their sailing skills in the Laser Radials in challenging wind and weather conditions as they squeezed every knot out of their boats over the past four days of the race.

The event has become very popular since its inception in 2010, the Navy said, adding that the 12th edition of Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta 2023, saw participation from 20 countries along with the Indian teams from the Naval Academy at Ezhimala and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. PTI RRT RRT KH