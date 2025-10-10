Itanagar leg of Army's 1,000-km motorcycle expedition flagged off

Itanagar, Oct 10 (PTI) The Itanagar leg of the Army's 1,000-km expedition from Tawang to Anjaw, commemorating the heroes of the 1962 China-India war, was flagged off by Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Friday.

Twenty-one riders, 11 from the Indian Army and 10 civilians from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, are participating in the nine-day expedition that began from Tawang on October 7 to mark the 63rd anniversary of Walong Day.

The governor lauded the 10th Mahar Regiment and HQ 3 Corps for organising the event, and the riders for their dedication to preserving the legacy of the Battle of Walong.

He said the expedition is a befitting tribute to the extraordinary courage and resilience displayed by the Indian Army during the war.

Recalling the support extended by the local population during the Battle of Walong, he said the people of Arunachal Pradesh are deeply patriotic and nationalist, despite the region's remoteness.

Parnaik said that Army-led expeditions involving civilians foster strong bonds and mutual respect.

He urged the riders to connect with local youth along the route and motivate them to consider careers in the armed forces, and inspire pride in the state's developmental efforts and tourism potential.

He also appealed to them to spread awareness against drug abuse, support public health initiatives, and advocate for cleanliness and education throughout their journey, a statement said. PTI CORR SOM