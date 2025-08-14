Itanagar Police recovers 73 stolen vehicles as part of crackdown on interstate car theft racket

Itanagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Itanagar Police has so far recovered 73 stolen vehicles as part of an ongoing crackdown on an interstate car theft racket, officials said on Thursday.

In the latest operation, five suspects, including four habitual offenders, have been arrested, which authorities describe as a decisive strike against one of India’s most organised luxury car racket, a senior police officer said. In all, 16 cars were seized from their possession, officials added.

The latest recovery follows the July 28 seizure of 57 high-end vehicles worth over Rs 30.5 crore, the largest single seizure of stolen vehicles by any police station in the country, an officer claimed.

That operation, which began on July 2, led to the recovery of stolen luxury models linked to theft cases across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Jummar Basar, has been spearheading the probe, Itanagar subdivisional police officer Kengo Dirchi said.

Led by Dirchi and Itanagar police station officer-in-charge K Yangfo, the SIT used extensive technical surveillance, digital trail tracking, and simultaneous field raids to track the stolen vehicles, the SDPO informed.

The syndicate primarily targeted expensive cars in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states. Once stolen, the vehicles were handed over to brokers who tampered with engine and chassis numbers, forged registration documents, and arranged for their transport to Arunachal Pradesh, far from their original crime scenes, to evade detection.

Police have issued notices to individuals found in possession of suspected stolen cars and sent wireless messages to all station house officers (SHOs) nationwide, urging them to cross-check the recovered vehicles against missing or stolen vehicle records in their jurisdictions.

"We are committed to ensuring these vehicles are returned to their rightful owners," Dirchi said.