ITBP chief briefs Ladakh L-G on operational preparedness, issues on border management

Leh/Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujit Kapur has called on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta and briefed him about the operational preparedness of the force.

Kapur, who was accompanied by Inspector General Akhoon Saberwal to the meeting, also briefed the L-G on troop deployment and welfare measures for ITBP personnel stationed in the Union Territory, officials said.

Issues related to border management, security challenges in high-altitude areas and coordination with the civil administration were also discussed, they said.

Gupta appreciated the role of the ITBP in safeguarding the nation's borders under extremely challenging terrain and climatic conditions. He lauded the force for its commitment to national security and its contribution to disaster response and community outreach in the region. PTI AB AB NSD NSD