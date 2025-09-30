ITBP chief Rahul Rasgotra retires, hands over charge to Praveen Kumar

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Rahul Rasgotra, Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, a force guarding the Sino-India border, retired on Tuesday after a distinguished 36-year career marked by high-stakes strategic assignments.

Rasgotra, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Manipur cadre, formally handed over the ceremonial baton at a simple ceremony held at the force headquarters in Delhi.

He is succeeded by Praveen Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer who was previously serving as a Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Rasgotra also called on Home Minister Amit Shah at the end of his last day in the service.

His career was focused on the country's most sensitive security challenges, with an exceptional 28-year tenure in IB during which he handled critical desks across the country.

He was primarily on the Jammu and Kashmir desk where he dealt with complex security and intelligence matters during the height of terrorism when the Kashmir valley had a large presence of foreign terrorists.

During his tenure at the Naxal desk, he focussed on counter-insurgency operations in Left-Wing Extremism affected areas.

Rasgotra has also served in the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC), a key department in the Intelligence Bureau meant for real-time intelligence sharing and threat assessment across various security agencies of the country.

His career also included a diplomatic dimension, having served in Indian missions abroad. Notably, he was posted in the Indian High Commission in Pakistan between 2001 and 2003— a crucial period that witnessed significant global and regional events like the 9/11 attacks in the US and the terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament by the Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit.

Post the Parliament attack, tensions between the two countries mounted after India announced 'Operation Parakram' and moved its troops to the Line of Control as well as the international border with Pakistan.

This led to a military standoff between the two countries resulting in the amassing of troops on both sides. This was followed by diplomatic confrontation leading to expulsion of staff from either side.

Rasgotra, who was the first secretary at the Indian Mission, had to leave Islamabad after Pakistan expelled the then India's Charge d'Affaires Sudhir Vyas and three others.

He also served at the Indian Embassy in Washington.

Rasgotra took charge as the Director General of the ITBP on January 1, 2024, commanding the force tasked with securing the rugged and high-altitude Sino-India border.

His experience at the frontiers and in top intelligence roles made him a natural fit for leading the 'Himveers' of the border guarding force.

During his tenure, the ITBP consolidated its positions and formations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, a step initiated after the 2020 clash between the militaries of the two countries in Ladakh.

The force also achieved successes in the anti-Naxal operations domain, especially along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, as it killed top Maoist commanders and got surrendered a number of them as part of the Union government's declaration of ending Left Wing Extremism (LWE) from the country by March 2026.

The ITBP also prepared a "forwardisation plan" for the LAC and as part of this, a total of 56 border posts are being brought "closer" to the front.

Rasgotra has been decorated with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service by the central government.

He was also awarded 'Asadharan Aasuchna Kushalta Padak', a medal instituted by the Home Ministry for members of intelligence organisations for their exceptional performance and daring intelligence service.