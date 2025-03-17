ITBP constable shoots dead senior colleague after heated argument in Raipur

Raipur, Mar 17 (PTI) A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly shot dead his senior colleague by firing 20 rounds from his service weapon following a heated argument in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9 am at the battalion headquarters of the ITBP's 38th battalion under the Kharora police station limits, said Lal Umed Singh, Raipur senior superintendent of police.

As per preliminary information, constable Saroj Kumar Yadav (32) allegedly opened fire at assistant sub-inspector Devender Singh Dahiya (59) with his service weapon, an Insas rifle, killing him, he said.

The official said a police team was rushed to the spot after being alerted.

Another police official said Yadav was deployed on morning parade duty, during which ASI Dahiya allegedly reprimanded him for not dressing up properly.

It led to a heated argument between the duo, he said.

The official said the constable fired 20 rounds from his INSAS rifle on the ASI outside their barrack, killing him on the spot.

A detailed investigation is underway into the incident, he added.

Yadav hailed from Bihar, while Dahiya was a native of Haryana.

In September last year, two personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) were killed, and two were injured after their colleague opened fire at them in their camp in the state's Balrampur district. PTI TKP ARU