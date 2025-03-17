ITBP constable shoots dead senior colleague in Raipur, probe on

Raipur: A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly shot dead his senior colleague with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at the camp of ITBP's 38th battalion under the Kharora police station limits in the morning, said Lal Umed Singh, Raipur senior superintendent of police.

As per preliminary information, constable Saroj Kumar allegedly opened fire at assistant sub-inspector Devender Singh Dahiya with his service weapon, killing him, he said.

The official said a police team was rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The exact reason behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained, he added.