ITBP DG A D Singh given additional charge of CRPF

New Delhi: ITBP Director General (DG) Anish Dayal Singh has been given the "additional charge" of CRPF after the retirement of incumbent S L Thaosen on November 30, an official order said Wednesday.

A Union home ministry order said Singh, an IPS officer of 1988-batch from Manipur cadre, will hold the CRPF DG charge "till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier." Thaosen, also from the 1988-batch of the IPS from Madhya Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG in October last year. Singh was appointed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG at the same time.

The CRPF is the country's largest central armed police force (CAPF) with about 3.25 lakh personnel and it is deployed for rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country, including conducting anti-Naxal operations.

The ITBP, with about 90,000 personnel, is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.