ITBP DG calls on L-G Ladakh, discusses border management issues

Leh, Feb 4 (PTI) Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Shatrujit Kapur on Wednesday met the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta here and discussed border management and security challenges in high altitude areas, an official spokesman said.

Kapur was accompanied by Inspector General ITBP Akhoon Saberwal during the courtesy visit, the spokesman said.

During the meeting, the director general briefed Gupta on the operational preparedness, deployment, and welfare measures concerning ITBP personnel stationed in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Issues related to border management, security challenges in high-altitude areas, and coordination with the civil administration were also discussed.

Gupta appreciated the role of ITBP in safeguarding the nation's borders under extremely challenging terrain and climatic conditions.

He lauded the force for its commitment to national security and for its contributions to disaster response and community outreach in the region. PTI TAS TAS APL APL