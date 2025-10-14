ITBP DG calls on Ladakh LG, discusses security preparedness

Leh/Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Praveen Kumar called on the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, on Tuesday and discussed security preparedness in the Union Territory.

During the meeting, the ITBP chief briefed the L-G on key issues related to border management, security preparedness, and welfare measures for personnel deployed in the Union Territory, officials said.

He also apprised Gupta of ongoing infrastructure projects, logistics support, and initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and living conditions of troops in high-altitude areas.

The L-G lauded the ITBP's commitment to safeguarding the nation's frontiers and its vital contribution to assisting the civil administration during emergencies and disaster relief operations.

Inspector General, North-West Frontier, ITBP, Akun Sabharwal, accompanied the DG during the meeting.