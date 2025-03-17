ITBP flags off cycling expedition from India-China border in Arunachal

Itanagar, Mar 17 (PTI) The ITBP on Monday flagged off its high-altitude frontier cycling expedition, 'Veerta', from Bumla along the India-China border in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement said.

The 10-day journey, undertaken by 10 personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), including two officers, is a test of physical endurance and mental resilience, traversing challenging terrains while fostering deeper community engagement, it said.

Bumla is situated at an altitude of 15,080 feet above the sea level.

The 'Veerta' (valour) expedition embodies ITBP's commitment to nation-building, environmental preservation, and youth inspiration, the statement said.

Along the route, ITBP personnel will interact with local communities and school children, sharing the glorious history and contributions of the force. They will also conduct mountaineering demonstrations, infantry weapon displays, career counselling sessions, and distribute sports equipment to encourage active lifestyles among the youth.

Additionally, they will raise awareness about wildlife conservation, emphasising the importance of preserving Arunachal Pradesh's rich biodiversity.

The team will also undertake cleanliness drives at key tourist spots, advocating for responsible tourism and ensuring that the region's natural beauty remains untouched.

Their commitment to environmental sustainability will be further demonstrated through plantation drives along the expedition route, reinforcing ITBP's role as guardians of both the border and the environment, it said.

The expedition will conclude at its sector headquarters at Tezpur in Assam's Sonitpur district, carrying a strong message of healthy living, environmental responsibility, and national service.

By blending adventure, community outreach, and ecological consciousness, 'Veerta' stands as a testament to ITBP's unwavering dedication to protecting not just India's frontiers but also its people and natural heritage, the statement added.