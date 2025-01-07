ITBP IG Sanjay Gunjyal receives President's police medal

Dehradun, Jan 7 (PTI) Senior IPS officer of Uttarakhand cadre currently posted as Inspector General of ITBP, Sanjay Gunjyal, was on Tuesday honoured with the President's Police Medal for exceptional service.

Gunjyal received the medal from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai at a function held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on the raising day of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), an official release here said.

Gunjyal is a 1997-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. He was earlier awarded a copper plate for successfully organising the Haridwar Purna Kumbh Mela, it said.

Gunjyal has also been awarded various medals like the President's Commendable Service Medal, Prime Minister's Life-Raksha Medal, United Nations and State Uttam Vishisht-Seva Medal.

He was also awarded the DG ITBP Insignia Gold Disc for doing excellent work as the ITBP IG. PTI ALM RHL