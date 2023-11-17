ITBP jawan killed in blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Gariaband, Nov 17 (PTI) A jawan of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, where polling was held in the second phase of the state assembly elections.

The incident took place near Bade Gobra village when a polling team, escorted by security personnel, was returning after conducting voting, a senior police official said.

The Naxalites triggered a blast that left an ITBP personnel, identified as Head Constable Joginder Singh, dead, he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, he added.

Polling for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh elections was held in 70 assembly constituencies out of the total 90 in the state on Friday. The first phase of elections was held on November 7. PTI COR TKP KRK NP