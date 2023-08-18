ITBP plants 20K saplings in remote Chhattisgarh LWE areas as part of CAPF plantation drive

Raipur, Aug 18 (PTI) The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force planted more than 20,000 saplings in various remote Naxal violence-affected regions of Chhattisgarh as part of a mega CAPF plantation drive that clocked the four-crore mark on Friday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah planting a sapling in Greater Noida, near Delhi, officials said.

A day-long plantation drive was undertaken in the Mohla-Manpur-Chowki and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai areas of Rajnandgaon apart from Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts of the state.

All the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other forces under the command of the Ministry of Home Affairs were given a target of planting about 11 lakh saplings on Friday and the ITBP planted more than 20,000 in Chhattisgarh, a senior officer said.

The personnel of the force rendered this task by engaging locals and school-going children residing in these remote Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, he said.

The ITBP, primarily tasked to guard the 3,388 km of the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), is deployed in the state to undertake anti-Naxal operations.

In Greater Noida, Shah planted a 'peepal' (Ficus religiosa) sapling and with this, the countrywide CAPFs plantation drive clocked the four crore mark.

The minister urged the CAPFs and other forces under his ministry's command to achieve the target of planting five crore saplings by the end of this year as part of their responsibility for 'environment protection'.

Shah launched the CAPFs plantation drive on July 12, 2020, from a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Gurugram, Haryana. PTI NES RHL