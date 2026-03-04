ITBP troops celebrate Holi with villagers at frozen Pangong lake in Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, March 4 (PTI) Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops posted along the 14,300-foot-high Pangong Lake in Ladakh celebrated Holi with residents of Vibrant Villages on Wednesday, spreading warmth and cheer in the sub-zero temperatures.

The stunning 134-kilometre-long, high-altitude saltwater lake in eastern Ladakh, extending into Tibet, is a major tourist attraction famed for its deep blue, ever-changing waters. The lake, which can be accessed from Leh, freezes completely in winter.

The ITBP troops stationed near the lake reached out to nearby villagers to celebrate the festival of colours, displaying joy and camaraderie, officials said.

The villagers, including women, dressed in traditional attire, danced to the Holi songs and drum beats. Local children presented a lively cultural programme, adding colour and warmth to the high-altitude celebration.

The gathering featured music, traditional greetings and the sharing of colours -- adapted to the realities of the cold desert climate.

The troops and villagers applied colours to one another and danced together. The ITBP later shared a video of the celebrations on X.

Officials said such occasions provide a rare break from routine patrols and arduous duties along the border for the soldiers. For villagers, the celebrations reinforce social bonds with security forces who are often an integral part of their daily lives.

Army troops posted at the base of Siachen Glacier along the Indo-Pak border and Chushul on the Sino-Indian border also celebrated Holi with traditional gaiety.