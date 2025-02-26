ITBP turns down gender change plea of staffer citing medical wing's 'bad impact' opinion

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The ITBP has directed its field units not to entertain pleas of troopers seeking permission to undergo gender change procedure, citing the CAPFs medical wing's opinion that this may have a "bad impact" on the psychology of the personnel.

Official sources told PTI that an order was issued by the force headquarters two days ago after a woman personnel sought permission to undergo such a procedure.

Taking a "considerate" cognisance of the plea, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) sought the opinion of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as there are no guidelines about the gender change issue in the central service conduct rules or the ITBP Act, the sources said.

The MHA responded to the ITBP that it analysed the issue jointly with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

As there was no policy direction on gender change, the force was directed to seek an opinion from the medical directorate of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and subsequently take a policy decision, according to the sources.

The medical establishment of the CAPFs wrote to the ITBP stating the "general opinion is that gender change cannot be entertained/permitted in the force as it will have bad impact on the psychology and behaviour pattern of force personnel", they said.

"Further, the required physical parameters are different for males and females for enrollment in the force. Therefore, these parameters will not be met after sex change," the medical wing opined. Hence, it concluded, that gender change is "not recommended" in this case.

Quoting these proceedings, the ITBP has written to all its field formations that future cases of gender change should be resolved using this opinion.

Officials in the security establishment said the issues require more discussions and, at present, CAPFs like the ITBP are not prepared to accommodate such an issue.

The recruitment rules stipulate the required physical and mental eligibility for male and female personnel. These have been prepared keeping in mind the current duty mandate and challenges, a senior Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) officer said.

Allowing a change in physical attributes post-hiring of a personnel will require intense brainstorming and framing of a policy, another CAPF officer said.

A few years ago, the CISF had allowed a woman personnel to be recognised as a male jawan after he underwent a sex change surgery.