Items used for making IEDs seized from Naxal hideout in MP's Balaghat

Bhopal, Sep 15 (PTI) Several items that could be used to make IEDs were seized from a Naxal hideout in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Sunday, a police official said.

Eight kilograms of iron splinters and 15 electric switches were found apart from Maoist literature and red backpacks from Bilalkasa forest area under Lanji police station limits, some 470 kilometres from here, he said.

"The search operation was carried out following a tip off about a Naxal dump in the forest. The items can be used to make improvised explosive devices. A case was registered at Lanji police station," he added. PTI ADU BNM