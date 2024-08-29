ITI Limited bags its first EVM order from West Bengal State Election Commission

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI) ITI Limited on Thursday announced that it has bagged its first Electronic Voting Machine order from the State Election Commission of West Bengal for the supply of 500 sets of EVMs after the successful demonstration to the SEC at Kolkata.

The indigenous multi-post EVM was designed and developed by ITI Limited as per the specifications finalised by SEC/Technical Evaluation Committee, and was approved by a standing committee of State Election Commissioners, they said.

"This multi-post EVMs can be used for conducting local body elections at Gram Panchayats, Municipalities, Corporations, or at any institutions where democratic elections are needed. This EVM machine can also be used as a single post machine for meeting the requirements of Lok Sabha/Assembly elections," ITI Limited said in a statement.

According to them, the product will be manufactured at ITI Limited's factories complying to the technical specifications of the Election Commission, and will be delivered on fast-track basis adhering to the quality norms and as per the commitments given to West Bengal SEC.

"ITI Limited is delighted to win its first ever order to manufacture EVMs for State Election Commission (SEC) of West Bengal and we would like to use this opportunity to res-establish ITI Limited as a technology manufacturer to reckon with as we will be joining the elite list of EVM manufacturers in India.

"ITI Limited is deeply honoured that the devices we will manufacture will empower and enrich the world's largest democracy, India, by providing the EVMs for all kinds of democratic elections," Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"ITI Limited is exploring the business prospects of EVMs with other SECs also so that we can offer our quality product by meeting the requirements on a pan India basis," he added. PTI AMP KH